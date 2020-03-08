Dwayne Johnson Empowers His Daughter in Heartfelt International Women's Day Post

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Mar. 8, 2020 4:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Instagram

It's International Women's Day and Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the most important women in his life. 

The 47-year-old shared an adorable video on Instagram of his and his baby girl Tianna Gia Johnson in honor of International Women's Day. 

In the sweet video, the father of three beautiful daughters encourages his daughter to repeat self-affirming and empowering messages. "Can you say I'm a pretty girl?" Dwayne asks his daughter before she repeats the phrase. "Even more importantly than that, can you say I'm an awesome girl. I'm a smart girl. I'm a very smart girl." 

Lastly, he asks her to repeat, "I can do anything." 

Then, jokingly, Dwayne checks around to see if his wife Lauren Johnson is around and tells his little one, "And really the most important thing... [say] daddy's the best!" 

Dwyane also shared some sweet words for his words on his Instagram caption, writing, "The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love. And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter#tiaj."

Read

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Is Training to Become a WWE Superstar

In a separate post, Dwyane shared a selfie of himself and his daughter Jasmine Johnson.

He wrote, "Pōmaikaʻi. Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter #jasminej." 

The Fast & Furious actor also shared a picture of him and his oldest daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson and wrote, "Respect the ground you walk, protect the name you carry and blaze your own @wwenxt @wwe path. Proud of you and as you go down the road, I'll always have your back. #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter #simonej." 

Most recently, it was revealed that Simone would be following in her father's footsteps and training to become a WWE superstar. On Instagram, Simone shared the news by sharing a photo of herself in the WWE Performance Center gear. She wrote, "To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day', this is for you. I'm humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let's do this."

For more sweet International Women's Day tributes, go here

Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Dwayne Johnson , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories , Entertainment , Life/Style
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.