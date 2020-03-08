Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Fun-Filled Trip to Palm Springs

Did someone say "vacay"?

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and the rest of their sisters and their kids joined matriarch Kris Jenner at her lavish Palm Springs vacation home for a little R&R this weekend, and the adults partied it up at a gay bar, where they watched a drag show.

Kylie brought her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on the trip and shared photos and videos. The child's father Travis Scott was not spotted in any of them.

Kourtney Kardashian was accompanied by her ex, Scott Disick, and their three kids Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5. Kim brought along all four of her and Kanye West's children—North West, 6, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and 9-month-old son Psalm West. The rapper was not spotted in the family members' social media posts either.

Khloe Kardashian and almost 2-year-old daughter True Thompson also joined the group, as did sister Kendall Jenner. Kris was accompanied by her boyfriend Corey Gamble. The family enjoyed relaxing by her enormous pool and enjoying the fresh air. The kids had fun doing playground activities and also running through the sprinklers, as did Khloe.

On Saturday night, the adults headed to Toucans Tiki Lounge to watch a drag show. The sisters had a blast partying it up, with some singing along to classic rock hits "Dream On" by Aerosmith and "American Pie" by Don McLean. They also took photos with some of the drag performers. Kylie and Khloe later goofed around on the ride back with Kris and Corey, playing "Which Kardashian Are You?"

 

See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family's trip to Palm Springs:

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

The sisters pose together by the pool at mom Kris Jenner's Palm Springs mansion. Check out more photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family's 2020 trip to the desert.

Kylie Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

The reality star sprays some sunscreen.

Kendall Jenner, Psalm West, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner and Psalm West

The model and reality star plays with her nephew as they lounge with the family by the pool.

Khloe Kardashian, Kids, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Run!

Even the Kardashian-Jenner family enjoys a good run through the sprinklers.

North West, Stormi West, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

North West, Stormi Webster and Penelope Disick

Kim Kardashian's daughter and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter lead Kylie Jenner's daughter by the hand.

Kim Kardashian, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

The reality star relaxes by the pool.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Saint West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest son does some kids' rock climbing.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, Psalm West, Chicago West, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Saint West, Psalm West and Chicago West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest of their four kids enjoy some time on a swing set.

Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Scott Disick and Mason Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's ex and their eldest son relax by the pool.

Kourtney Kardashian, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star relaxes by the pool with a copy of Robert A. Johnson's We: Understanding the Psychology of Romantic Love.

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

The two appear together at Toucans Tiki Lounge.

Kourtney Kardashian, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star is all smiles at Toucans Tiki Lounge.

Kim Kardashian, Toucans, Drag Performers, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

The reality star sits with drag performers at Toucans Tiki Lounge.

Kim Kardashian, Toucans, Drag Performer, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

The reality star appears with a drag performer at Toucans Tiki Lounge.

Kylie Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

A souvenir from Toucans Tiki Lounge...

Kylie Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

The reality star plays "Which Kardashian Are You?" as she rides home with her family.

Kris Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner

The matriarch plays "Which Kardashian Are You?"

Corey Gamble, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner's boyfriend plays "Which Kardashian Are You?"

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner

Mother and daughter strike a pose.

Khloe Kardashian, Palm Springs, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian

The reality star appears in Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story after leaving gay cocktail bar Toucans Tiki Lounge.

