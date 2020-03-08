Meghan Markle Gets Called ''Beautiful'' by Student During Surprise School Visit

There's no doubt that Meghan Markle is a beautiful woman—inside and out.

Ahead of International Women's Day, the Duchess of Sussex was reminded of that when she visited the Robert Clack Upper School in east London. During her surprise visit, Meghan gave an empowering speech about the importance of championing for gender and racial equality—not just on days like International Women's Day, but every day.

"It is such an honor for me to be here today," she said during her speech. "When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women's Day this year, for me, it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future. And that is all of you young women here, as well as you, the young men, who play a very large part in this."

But during her empowerment remarks, Meghan also encouraged a young man from the audience to go up to the podium and talk about what he thinks the importance of International Women's Day is.

Quickly, a young man made his way out of his seat and toward Meghan up on stage. Soon after Meghan greeted him with a hug, the student said before beginning his speech, "She really is beautiful innit. I had to say that. I had to speak the truth here."