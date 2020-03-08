Dwyane Wade's Daughter Walks First Red Carpet as Zaya Wade

Dwyane Wade, wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Zaya Wade attended the 2020 Truth Awards together on Saturday, marking the 12-year-old's first red carpet event since the retired NBA star revealed in February she is a transgender girl.

The three posed for pics together and spoke to reporters. Zaya wore a bright green tuxedo jacket over a matching shirt, paired with black pants with a pink sash and black boots. Dwyane and Gabrielle wore outfits that coordinated with hers.

"Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade!" Dwyane wrote on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of his daughter posing solo at the Los Angeles event. "Last night was Zaya's first red carpet and we couldn't have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards."

The Better Brothers LA's Truth Awards ceremony highlights the accomplishments of the Black LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Inside the event, the three appeared onstage together to honor a friend, and Dwyane spoke earnestly about his Zaya, one of his four children, who had previously accompanied him to red carpet events when she was known as Zion Wade.

"When our 8-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade, came home and said she had something to tell us, when she came out to us, as a family, we admitted that weren't as educated about the LGBTQ+ plus community as we should have been," Dwyane told the crowd.