Danny Tidwell's Husband Shares a Touching Tribute After Dancer's Tragic Death

The world is still mourning the loss of So You Think You Can Dance finalist, Danny Tidwell.

On Saturday, it was reported that the professional dancer passed away on Friday. According to the late star's brother, Travis Wall, he was killed in a car accident.

He was only 35 years old.

While many celebrities have spoken out over the dancer's unexpected death, including Allison Holker, Debbie Allen, Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller, Maddie Ziegler and more, it was Danny's husband who made hearts break with his touching tribute.

News reporter David Benaym broke his silence over the tragedy and took to Instagram to share a moving message about his husband.

"I'm devastated that my Danny, the love of my life, my beloved friend, the artist, the talented angel, fierce mind, legendary dancer, my now late husband, Danny Tidwell died last night in a car crash while his friend was driving him home from work," David's caption began.