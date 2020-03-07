Céline Dion Breaks the Fashion Rules as She Fabulously Wears a Skirt With Pants

Some fashion rules were meant to be broken.

There's only a handful of celebrities who love to play up their style with eccentric and over-the-top designs. On that short list is none other than Céline Dion.

The 51-year-old star pushed the fashion boundaries once again on Saturday afternoon, when she was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City in a fabulous flamingo pink outfit.

Aside from the in-your-face color of her ensemble, which she wore from head-to-toe, the legendary songstress paired her button-down shirt and matching oversized blazer with a pleated skirt and pants.

That's right, Dion made the street her own personal runway with her daring ensemble and proved that more is more. Tying her lewk together, she accessorized with a slim silver belt and Kate Young for Tura sunglasses.

It's safe to say she was looking dressed to kill, as she was headed to the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.