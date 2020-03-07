Meghan Markle Champions for Gender and Racial Equality Ahead of International Women's Day

Meghan Markle continues to be a role model.

Ahead of International Women's Day (which is on March 8), the Duchess of Sussex used her celebrity platform to spread a positive and empowering message about championing for gender and racial equality.

On Friday, Meghan visited the Robert Clack Upper School in east London, where she encouraged all of the students to uplift, support and celebrate women.

"It is such an honor for me to be here today," she began her speech. "When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women's Day this year, for me, it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future. And that is all of you young women here, as well as you, the young men, who play a very large part in this."

Meghan pointed out the school's location also played an important role, considering it's in the area of Dagenham.