Meghan Markle Gushed About Baby Archie at Endeavour Fund Awards, Fan Says

What mother doesn't love to gush about their little one?

On Thursday, when Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry attended the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, the mother-of-one opened up about her son, Archie Harrison.

According to HELLO! magazine, an attendee said that during her brief conversation with Meghan, the 38-year-old gushed about her son. The source said that Meghan told her, "She said 'oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything.'"

Meghan and Prince Harry returned to England this week for a handful of remaining royal engagements as their official exit from senior royal duties approaches on March 31. It also marked their first joint appearance since announcing their royal exit.

During Prince Harry's speech at the award ceremony, he thanked guests for their relentless support throughout the last couple of months since announcing he would be stepping back from royal duties, "Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you. A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I'm also here to tell you, I've always got yours."