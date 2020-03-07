Joe Jonas Gets Naughty With Pregnant Sophie Turner During Stroll

Naughty, naughty Joe!

Joe Jonas was spotted patting his pregnant wife Sophie Turner's butt during a stroll in Studio City, near Los Angeles, on Friday. The 24-year-old Game of Thrones actress wore a David Bowie raglan shirt over light gray shorts and walked while holding a thick sweatshirt in front of her stomach. Jonas, 30, wore a blue Bart Simpson T-shirt and black jeans.

In February, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Turner is pregnant and expecting her first child with the 30-year-old Jonas Brothers singer. They have not commented on the pregnancy. The two have been spotted out together a few times in recent weeks, with Turner wearing baggy clothing or using bags or other items to hide her baby bump.

Earlier this week, Turner and Jonas were seen entering a baby store in Studio City. A source told E! News that they "picked up several boy toys such as action figures, boy pilot and NASA costumes and Sophie was saying how cute everything was."

"It seemed like they were only interested in male items," the source added.