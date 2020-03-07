Katy Perry Shows Baby Bump and Meets Fans in Australia After Pregnancy Reveal

"How great is it? it's on International Women's Day and it's female cricket," Perry said on the grounds, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. "It's like, are we living in assimilation? Or is this just like God saying, 'Hey, let's all come together and lift up women and support them like they should be?'"

The singer is also due to perform a free concert in the city of Bright next week as a show of thanks to emergency services and to give back to communities in Victoria affected by the recent bushfires.

Perry and Bloom got engaged in 2019. They had planned to marry in Japan but a source recently told E! News that they are "considering moving the plans to the U.S." The news comes in wake of airline travel disruptions and growing fears over the global coronavirus outbreak, which has affected both Japan and the United States. No wedding date has been revealed.