Post Malone Says He's Not on Drugs After Sparking Concern Over Onstage Behavior

Post Malone says he's not on drugs; he's just having fun at his shows and feeling "f--king fantastic."

The 24-year-old rapper had sparked concern among fans after videos of him tripping, stumbling, rolling his eyes and writhing onstage recently went viral. On Friday, he addressed the fears about his health during his concert at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

"I'm not on drugs," he said. "I feel the best I've ever f--king felt in my life. And that's why I can bust my ass for these shows and f--king fall on the floor and do all that fun s--t. But for anybody that's concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f--king fantastic and I'm not doing drugs."

Post's tour photographer, Adam DeGross, offered more insight into his recent onstage behavior.