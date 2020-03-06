Ben Affleck Spotted With Ana de Armas in Her Hometown of Havana, Cuba

Ana de Armas is showing Ben Affleck the wonders of Cuba.

The two Deep Water stars were spotted in Ana's hometown of Havana this Thursday, where they've been exploring the sights. Along the way, they've been stopped by multiple fans who are excited to see the Knives Out and Good Will Hunting stars in person.

One lucky person named Luz tells E! News she met Ben and Ana in the VIP area of the Cuban Art Factory, a cooking oil factory turned nightclub, art exhibit and restaurant. "I didn't notice them at first. Then I saw them talking with a group of friends," Luz shared, before adding, "They looked like good friends."

Fans have also spotted the duo shopping and visiting other sites in the country's capital, including the store Clandestina. The store's Instagram feature a selfie Ben personally took and there's also some footage of the Batman star speaking Spanish on their story too.