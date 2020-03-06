Simone Biles Talks 2020 Olympics, Tackling Beauty Standards and SK-II Partnership

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles' biggest critic is Simone Biles.

The 22-year-old, the most decorated gymnast in the world, talked to E! News about competing in the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, while promoting the Japanese cosmetics brand SK-II's #NoCompetition campaign ahead of this Sunday's International Women's Day.

"t feels pretty insane. I don't really think about all my accomplishments going in because at the end of the day, it doesn't matter what you've done in the past, it's about what you do on that day," Biles said. So hopefully it goes well."

"I feel like it adds a little to the pressure but I feel like I add more pressure to myself than anybody else, so it's just up to me," Biles added.

The athlete won four gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak around the world, the International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday that the Summer Olympics will start in Tokyo on July 24 as scheduled. The group has encouraged athletes to continue prepping for the Games.