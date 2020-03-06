Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Latest Twinning Moment Is Their Sweetest Yet

Rise and shine!

On Friday, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster had the sweetest twinning moment on Instagram. Taken in the 22-year-old's lavish bathroom, the mother-daughter duo posed for a series of adorable mirror selfies together, both sporting matching printed onesies.

"my mini," Kylie captioned the post, where she and her 2-year-old daughter can be seen sharing a sweet embrace and flashing the camera big smiles. To dress up the beige ensemble, the Kylie Cosmetics founder accessorized with a pair of black rectangular sunnies and matching patent leather heels, keeping her newly dyed caramel locks super straight and sleek.

It's been a busy two weeks for the famous mom and toddler, who just returned from their tropical getaway in the Bahamas. A girls' trip for Kylie and her closest pals, the group, which was comprised of Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly and Yris Palmer, stayed at the brand-new Villa Rosalita on Harbour Island for several days and graciously documented their luxurious trip with tons of social media posts.