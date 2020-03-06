The MixtapE! Presents Megan Thee Stallion, Dixie Chicks and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, there's no doubt you've given Katy Perry's romantic ballad "Never Worn White" and its baby bump-revealing music video the requisite attention such a moment deserves. And you're probably checked out Demi Lovato's triumphant return with the empowering "I Love Me," a potent reminder to treat yourself with the kindness you reserve for others.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg on this New Music Friday.

As always, we've scoured Spotify, listening to (nearly) everything new under the sun in the hopes of separating the slappers from the stinkers. What follows are our picks for this week's best of the best. You're welcome.