What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for March 7-8

TGIF: Thank God It's Friday..so we can put on sweats and continue working on making a permanent indent on our couch as we stream the weekend away.

In our new weekly series, What to Watch This Weekend (We know, it's a very confusing title), we're going to recommend what to watch now that you (hopefully) have some downtime or need an excuse to avoid brunch with your friends visiting from out of town, whether it's the latest Netflix obsession everyone—including your grandma and your local Trader Joe's cashier—is talking about or an oldie but goodie that recently made its way back to us thanks to the streaming gods.

And we're going to break it down by whatever your current mood may be. Because people contain multitudes and so should your DVR. This weekend, we're going to help you avoid FOMO come Monday when everyone in the office is complaining about the end of a certain reality dating show and we're going to advise how you can spend some QT (quality time) in bed with one of Hollywood's hottest stars. You're welcome.