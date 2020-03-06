Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Dance at Holi Celebration During Trip Back to India

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 11:50 AM

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Holi, Celebration, Holiday, India, Instagram

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Happy Holi, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra!

The 27-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and 37-year-old actress recently celebrated Holi in India during their first joint trip back to her native country since they wed there in December 2018.

The two-day Hindu holiday, also known as the "festival of colors" or the "festival of love," marks the beginning of spring.

Nick posted on his Instagram page on Friday photos of him and Priyanka wearing traditional white embroidered outfits at friends and couple Isha Ambani Piramal and Anand Piramal's Holi celebration in Mumbai.

"She makes me smile a lot. #holi," the singer wrote about his wife.

Nick and Priyanka, who has made solo visits to India since their wedding, had fun dancing at their Holi celebration with loved ones. They had colorful powders sprinkled all over them, per tradition.

"My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi @_iiishmagish @anandpiramal @priyankachopra," Nick wrote alongside party photos and a selfie video taken on the dance floor.

Also in attendance: Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and his rumored girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya, and Bollywood stars, according to the Hindustan Times and other local outlets.

Nick and Priyanka had attended the Piramals' wedding, which took place in India less than two weeks after they tied the knot in two lavish ceremonies in the country.

Nick and Priyanka landed in Delhi last week.

"Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back..@nickjonas" she wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a selfie of the two.

