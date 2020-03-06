EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Kendall Jenner Reject a Fan's Marriage Proposal

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 10:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

You just never know when Cupid is going to strike!

On Thursday afternoon, Kendall Jenner was running errands and minding her own business in West Hollywood when a fan approached her in the parking lot. Before the E! star could drive off in her Lamborghini, her mystery admirer asked for a selfie. What came next was a romantic moment nobody was expecting.

In video obtained exclusively by E! News, the brave man who called himself John dropped down on one knee and proposed to the supermodel.

"I don't even know your name," Kendall replied. "Nice to meet you. You seem very nice."

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star low-key rejected him, everyone was all smiles after the surprise moment.

"She was clearly very surprised as he brought out a ring box. She had a big smile on her face but said that she didn't even know his name," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "He asked if marriage was possible in the future and she talked about how she likes someone with soul."

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kendall Jenner

The insider added, "She was having fun with him and was very flattered by the whole thing. She said it was nice to meet him and then closed her car door."

Kendall Jenner, Fan Proposal, EXCLUSIVE

LESE / Stoianov / BACKGRID

Proposals aside, Kendall appears to still be hanging out with NBA player Ben Simmons. While the pair tries to keep their romance on the down-low, a source previously shared with E! News that "they really like each other and want to be a part of each other's lives."

And while she's only 24 years old, the fashion designer has already taken away lessons from previous romances.

"I think you learn different lessons in every relationship," Kendall previously shared when participating in Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign. "So, I think I've learned so many different things from so many different relationships."

Kendall Jenner, Fan Proposal, EXCLUSIVE

LESE / Stoianov / BACKGRID

She added, "A lot of the relationships have taught me more about myself, which is the most valuable. And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship."

Besides, Kendall is living her best life after a busy Fashion Week season. Recently, she enjoyed a girls' trip with sister and BFF Kylie Jenner where she soaked up the sun and experienced some R&R.

"Me and this bikini: a love story," Kendall shared online.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Engagements , Exclusives , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.