Victoria Beckham Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Harper Dressed as Harry Potter’s Hermione

Yer a wizard, Harper!

On Friday, Harper Beckham put an adorable spell on Instagram with a sweet snapshot shared by her mom Victoria Beckham. Rocking her finest Hogwarts attire, the 8-year-old can be seen channeling Harry Potter heroine Hermione Granger, who was famously played by Emma Watson in the fan-favorite film franchise. Flashing the camera a big smile as she heads to school, Victoria's stylish little girl got every detail down with her costume, even down to the wand, tie and robe.

"It's book day!!" the former Spice Girls member captioned the picture. "Kisses from Hermione."

Dad David Beckham also shared a pic of Harper in her costume on his Instagram Stories, where the adorable kiddo changed up her pose and leaned against the banister of their stairs. Staying on theme, he added GIFs of Harry Potter's owl sidekick Hedwig, Hagrid and, of course, Hermione.

This isn't the first time that the youngest Beckham has shown her love for the Harry Potter universe.