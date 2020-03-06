Kylie and Kendall Jenner Are the Chicest Cowgirls at Pal's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Fri., Mar. 6, 2020

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attended a birthday party for pal Victoria Villarroel on Thursday. 

The cowgirl-themed bash was held at SHOREbar in Santa Monica, Calif. and the birthday girl went all out for the theme. There were black and white cow-print balloons strung throughout the space, as well as a "wanted" sign.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars dressed for the occasion, too. The 22-year-old makeup mogul wore a red bandana dress and black hat for the occasion while the 24-year-old model donned a purple zebra-print ensemble and cowgirl hat. 

However, they weren't the only celebrities at the event. Drake, Winnie Harlow, Jaden SmithChantel Jeffries and Olivia Jade were all there, as well. Kylie also attended the party with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, who sported a cheetah-print look and matching hat.

Once inside, partygoers enjoyed sipping on drinks and rocking out to the music. They also sang "Happy Birthday" to Victoria and enjoyed her giant cake, which featured a picture of her on it and lots of sparklers.

To see photos of the star-studded soiree, check out the gallery below.

Kylie Jenner

DC/Gamr / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner

The reality star rocked a red bandana dress for the party.

Kendall Jenner

GAMR/D.CASTRO / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner

The model flashed a peace sign at the big bash.

Winnie Harlow

Instagram

Winnie Harlow

The 25-year-old model seemed to have a blast on the dance floor.

Chantel Jeffries

Instagram

Chantel Jeffries

The 27-year-old celeb dressed for the theme with a cowgirl hat.

Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Anastasia Karanikolaou

Stassie headed to the party in a leopard-print look.

Olivia Jade

42 / BACKGRID

Olivia Jade

The 20-year-old YouTuber and daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli wore a cowgirl hat, denim shorts and tall boots for the party.

Jaden Smith

42 / BACKGRID

Jaden Smith

The 21-year-old artist and son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith donned a black sweatshirt and blue jeans for the event.

Drake

GIO/SAL / BACKGRID

Drake

The 33-year-old rapper kept his look cool and casual by donning a green jacket, white sneakers and blue jeans.

This wasn't Victoria's only birthday celebration this week. Kylie and Stassie also marked their friend's big day by attending a get-together at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on Wednesday. Kylie rocked a cotton candy-colored 'do and a strapless white top for the fun-filled outing. After stopping by The Nice Guy, the crew headed to the nearby hot spot Delilah to keep the good times rolling.

