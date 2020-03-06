You Need to Watch Hillary Clinton Come Up With a Real Housewives Tagline

Hillary Clinton appeared on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked to come up with a Real Housewives tagline.

So, what did the former Secretary of State choose? After turning towards the camera in classic Housewives style, Clinton delivered a one-liner.

"I'm neither as good or as bad as some people say," she said.

The tagline seemed to get Andy Cohen's stamp of approval, too.

"Very good!" he said.

During the interview, Clinton spoke about a wide range of topics. From discussing her Hulu docu-series and Saturday Night Live impersonators (she thought Kate McKinnon and Amy Poehler did the best impressions) to talking about health care and her time as First Lady, Clinton covered a lot of ground. She also addressed a series of tabloid rumors in a segment called "The Rumor Hill." For instance, she set the record straight on whether Vogue's Anna Wintour served as an "unofficial fashion consultant" on her array of pantsuits in 2016 (which Clinton said was true) and whether she has any beef with Barbra Streisand.