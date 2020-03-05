Pop Smoke Laid to Rest in Brooklyn 2 Weeks After Murder

Rapper Pop Smoke's been laid to rest two weeks after his death.

On Thursday afternoon, fans, friends and family of the rapper gathered in his hometown of Canarsie, Brooklyn to pay their respects to the star. His casket was pulled in a horse-drawn carriage through the busy streets and followed by a series of expensive-looking cars. The carriage was surrounded by glass windows and white curtains so viewers could see the black casket as it passed by.

Once the services drew to an end, the carriage returned without the casket.

Pop Smoke, born Bashar Jackson, died on Feb. 19 after being shot at the Beverly Hills home of Edwin Arroyave, who is married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. However, Mellencamp later stated she and her husband were renting out the house via a "3rd party leasing and management company" and had no involvement.