Kate Middleton Reveals Prince George and Princess Charlotte's New Hobbies

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 1:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince George, Princess Charlotte

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Will Prince George be the first rock star King of England?

During her visit to Galway, Ireland on Thursday with Prince WilliamKate Middleton revealed that their eldest son, the third in line to the British throne, and their daughter, Princess Charlotte, have taken up new hobbies. She said that George, 6, is learning to play the guitar while Charlotte, 4, is into gymnastics," HELLO! magazine reported. 

Kate made her comments after she and William watched a performance by the band NØÖV.

"When did you all start playing?" she asked the performers, according to the magazine. "It has been so interesting hearing all the storytelling over the last couple of days. I wish we could have brought George and Charlotte along, they would have loved it. And George is starting to learn the guitar."

After William and Kate, who also share 1 and 1/2-year-old son Prince Louis, watched a demonstration from a pair of tightrope walkers on a balancing beam, the duchess told them, "Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she's doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It's so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination," HELLO! reported.

Photos

Prince George's Cutest Photos

During their visit to Galway, which is hosting the 2020 European Capital of Culture on behalf of Ireland, William demonstrated his juggling skills, using balls.

Kate Middleton, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Ireland

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

"I've only done this once before. This never works," he told the crowd. "[I'll] stick with three."

Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Kate Middleton , Prince William , Royals , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.