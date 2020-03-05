17 Shocking Secrets About Love Is Blind Revealed

Pod Squad, assemble!
It's weird to think just three weeks ago that we all were just going about our lives, not even knowing of the gift Netflix was about to stow upon us with Love Is Blind, its latest reality TV series that has quickly become everyone's favorite guilty pleasure. (The Bachelor and Love Island are shaking!)
ICYMI, Love Is Blind, which was created by Kinetic Content's Chris Coelen and is hosted by (Obviously) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, followed a group of Atlanta singles "who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like." Basically, they dated and got engaged without ever seeing each other, and then had to go on vacation, move in and plan a wedding together after meeting for the first time.
Crazy? As Nick Lachey would say: Obviously. But also totally addicting? Again, we defer to the former 98 Degrees singer.