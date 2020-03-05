Check Out WeWoreWhat's Collection at Macy's Before It Sells Out

by Carolin Lehmann & Holly Passalaqua | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 10:10 AM
WeWoreWhat's Danielle Bernstein's new clothing collection at Macy's is so chic that it's selling out in the blink of an eye.
"For her over 2 million followers, Danielle Bernstein is the ultimate style influencer, giving fashion devotees a daily dose of wardrobe inspiration," says Durand Guion, the vice president of Macy's Fashion Office. "We are thrilled to bring Danielle's exceptional taste level and must have seasonal looks to the Macy's fashion consumer."
Bernstein's collection includes the wardrobe staples she thinks you need, from bodysuits to structured blazers to baby doll dresses.
"I grew up shopping at Macy's on Long Island so partnering with them was an easy decision," she told E! News. "It's an ode to my childhood self. To the Danielle Bernstein I was before WeWoreWhat."
All pieces are under $100 and size-inclusive.
"My followers have been asking for more affordable product since I started designing my own lines," Bernstein said. "I wanted everyone to be able to wear my pieces no matter what shape and size they are."
Shop her favorite relatable and timeless pieces from the collection below.
"This style comes in both black and white and as simple and basic as they are, I am so excited about them. They're the perfect boyfriend fit but stay tucked into any pant or bottom because of the thong bodysuit. I would wear these with any other bottom in the line—they're so versatile and everyone needs them both in their closet to add to their other everyday basics."
"Like the t-shirt bodysuit style we did, these bodysuits have the same perks, but also have a chic puff sleeve. If you know me, you know I love a good puff sleeved blouse. They can be perfectly paired with jeans for a more casual look, or with one of the suit pants for a sophisticated and office-ready look. This bodysuit can bring a fresh spin to your typical white button up in your closet and you won't have to worry about it untucking from your pants!"
"I created a lot of matching sets for the fall collection, so although this look consists of three separates, I think you need all three in your wardrobe! One of the best sets, and just overall favorite pieces in the line are the ruched blazer, trousers, and matching crop top. I especially love the white color-way we offer. I believe every woman should have a good power suit in their closet. Whether they have an important meeting at work or want to put the matching crop top underneath and look refined while still sexy on a girls night out, this suit is a must-have. I love the ruched sleeve on the blazer, as well. It makes the piece a little more unique and special."
"This set is also a favorite of mine because again, this blazer is amazing. I think it's hard to find a blazer that's well fitted, slightly oversize, but still very flattering, so I created just that. This set comes in a rust color for a pop in your spring wardrobe and a plaid pattern I'm really excited about. Instead of doing a matching pant, we did a paper bag short. They're so cute and really high waisted, so can be worn with any of the crop tops or bodysuits in the collection as well. I would style this set with white sneakers for daytime or a pump and wear it out to dinner."
"I own and wear a lot of dresses, so it was important to me to make a few must-have springtime ones for my customers. The babydoll dress is meant to be almost a mini dress, but because of its loose and oversize fit, it will be flattering on anyone. I spent a lot of time focusing on the fit with this style so that the length, neckline, and sleeve fell in the most flattering way. I always style this piece with combat boots to make it edgy and juxtapose the innocent look of the dress."
Interested in more designer collaborations? Don't miss the St. Vincent x Outdoor Voices collab and the Loren Gray x Betsey Johnson prom collection.
