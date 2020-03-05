Kylie Jenner's Night Out Featured Pink Hair, Twerking and So Much More

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 9:07 AM

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is sporting a new 'do.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star debuted some cotton candy-colored locks via Instagram on Wednesday.

"She's pink," she wrote via the social network while displaying the sweet style. 

The makeup mogul rocked the look to a birthday party that was held for her friend Victoria Villarroel at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. Kylie also wore a white strapless top, dark jeans, white heels and stylish sunglasses to the big bash. 

Kylie rolled up to the party with her BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, a.k.a Stassie, and pal Carter Gregory. The trio listened to music in the car ride over and Stassie twerked to the tunes in the back.

Partygoers danced to music, enjoyed drinks and celebrated the birthday girl at the event.

"My GF lookin sexy tonight @kyliejenner," Stassie—who wore a black dress, gold hoop earrings and a gold watch to the get-together—wrote via Instagram Stories.

This wasn't the first time followers had seen Kylie rock pink hair.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

 

In fact, she sported a similar hue last year. Over the years, fans have seen the reality star don a number of shades, including yellow, blue, brown, purple, red and so much more.

It's certainly been a busy time for Kylie. In addition to raising her daughter Stormi Webster and running her beauty empire, she's been traveling. For instance, Kylie posted several pictures from her luxurious trip to the Bahamas with her daughter and pals via Instagram earlier this week. She also recently sparked reconciliation rumors with Stormi's father Travis Scott after posting throwback pics of the duo.

However, the stars have yet to publicly address the speculation.

 

 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Thursday, March 26 at 8 p.m., only on E!

 

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
