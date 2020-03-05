Real Housewives' Ramona Singer Feels "Very Lucky and Very Blessed" After Lyme Disease Diagnosis

On the heels of a Lyme disease diagnosis, Ramona Singer is feeling "very lucky and very blessed."

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New York City star revealed the personal news to fans, sharing on social media that she had just been diagnosed. As she exclusively told E! News, the reality star began to feel unwell around Valentine's Day and, per a friend's recommendation, saw internist Dr. Bernard Schayes, who ordered a full blood panel. Singer was prescribed Prednisone for her congestion and slight fever. While she felt better at first, her symptoms returned. After her blood test results came back, Schayes informed the star that she has Lyme disease and Singer is now taking an antibiotic.

As for where she might have been infected, the New York City native believes she got the tick-borne illness from an undetected tick bite in the Hamptons, where she spends a lot of time at her home there.

Fortunately, the 63-year-old star was diagnosed early and will be retested in a month. "You must get tested once a year, especially if you're in an area where there are deer," she told E! News. "But, we caught it early and I'm very lucky and very blessed." She is also working with Alkamind founder Dr. Daryl Gioffre to build up her immune system and "increase immune function through an alkaline diet."