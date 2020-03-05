Pregnant ‪Katy Perry‬ Is "So Glad" She Doesn't "Have to Suck It In" Anymore

Katy Perry‬ is letting her fans in on a big part of her life.

The superstar singer announced that she's expecting her first child with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry revealed the exciting pregnancy news in her new music video for "Never Worn White." At the end of the music video, Katy could be seen cradling her baby bump, confirming the news to the world.

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer," Katy told her fans on Instagram Live on Wednesday night after releasing the music video. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for."

"I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," the 35-year-old star shared. "And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's...I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."