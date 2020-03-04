Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Orlando Bloom's Love Story

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 9:29 PM

Katy Perry, Pregnancy Announcement

Instagram

Katy Perryand Orlando Bloomare embarking on a new chapter in their love story: Parenthood.

As was revealed in her new music video for "Never Worn White," the pop star is expecting her first baby with her fiance. Their little one will join older brother Flynn Christopher Bloom, who the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer," the singer said during an Instagram Q&A after the video premiered. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."

"We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," Katy continued. "And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's, I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."

Photos

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Road to Engagement

The exciting news comes over a year after Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019. It's unclear if the star-studded duo will wait to tie the knot till they welcome their bundle of joy, but no matter what, it will be a festive occasion filled with fun and excitement. 

As it is, Katy and Orlando seem to be quite the amusing couple, as they are often seen going on fun vacations and doing thrilling activities. Add in a baby and these two are guaranteed to have a truly fairy-tale life together. 

Keep scrolling to relive Katy and Orlando's love story!

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, 2016 Golden Globes After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company

The Photo That Started It All...

At the very start of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised eyebrows when the two seemed flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Now, we know that this is the night that started it all!

PHOTOS: Katy Perry's best looks

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Favorite Celebrity Vacation Spots

Splash News

Tropical Twosome

It was officially time to sound off a new couple alert when the two vacationed together in Hawaii in March.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Date Night, Exclusive

AKM-GSI

Love in NYC

After being spotted together in Hawaii, the two stepped out amid romance speculation for a nice dinner at The Polo Bar in Manhattan.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Splash News

Sunset Smooch

There was no more hiding their steamy romance once the adorable couple was spotted sharing a kiss in Malibu.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, MET Gala 2016, Inside Party Pics, Exclusive

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Haute Couple

At one of the 2016 Met Gala parties, Perry's haute couture look was only outshined by her hot boyfriend.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Children's Hospital

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

For a Good Claus

After dating for nearly a year, the two visited sick kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos from the event also marked one of the earliest appearances of Bloom on Perry's social media.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, amfAr Gala

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx

Back Together

After a break in the middle of 2017, the couple got back together and stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Birthday Girl

In October 2018, the duo partied all night to celebrate Perry's birthday.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Couples

She Said Yes

The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a shot of her ring.

She simply captioned the heartwarming moment, "Full bloom."

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Beyonce, Jay Z, Oscar Party

BACKGRID

Power Couples Unite

Perry and Bloom walked arm-in-arm to the exclusive Oscars party thrown by Jay-Z and Beyonce in February 2019.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Coachella 2019

Roger / BACKGRID

Coachella Cuties

The cute couple were spotted at the infamous Coachella music festival in 2019, dancing the night away to artists like Childish Gambino.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Couples

The Cutest +1

Bloom shared this snapshot to his Instagram after the two attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's nupitals, writing, "Wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union."

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Carnival Row Premiere

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Co-Starring

In August 2019, Perry showed support for her beau at the Carnival Row premiere.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Couples

Getting In Some FaceTime

"Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be ♥️," Perry captioned her sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming one another with their dogs, Nugget and Mighty.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Couples

2020 Vision

In a very relateable video posted to her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve well before the ball dropped writing, "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right #2020."

Katy Perry, Orlando Brown

Instagram

Puppy Love

Orlando and Katy give their pups a cuddle as they enjoy a day out in the snow.

TAGS/ Katy Perry , Orlando Bloom , Pregnancies , VG , Celebrities , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
