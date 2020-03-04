Katy Perry Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Orlando Bloom's Love Story

Katy Perryand Orlando Bloomare embarking on a new chapter in their love story: Parenthood.

As was revealed in her new music video for "Never Worn White," the pop star is expecting her first baby with her fiance. Their little one will join older brother Flynn Christopher Bloom, who the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"There's a lot that will be happening this summer," the singer said during an Instagram Q&A after the video premiered. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for."

"We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," Katy continued. "And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's, I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other."