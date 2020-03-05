Love Is Blind Twist: Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers Are Dating After Ending Engagement

Love Is Blind sure loves twists—and they kept coming at the reunion filmed in February 2020. In the one-hour special, the couples looked back on their time in the pods and the few short weeks they had to get to know each other in person before they took a walk down the aisle. Old wounds were reopened, apologies were given and viewers learned there was a happy ending not seen on screen. That's right, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli confirmed to hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey that they were indeed back together.

Their story in the 10-episode first season ended with Giannina saying, "I do," but Damian saying, "I don't." They parted ways, but since filming the show, which was shot in late 2018, they rekindled their romance.