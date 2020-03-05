Quibi Goes Unscripted! See Singled Out, Dishmantled and More First Looks

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 8:00 AM
Cooking show with a twist? Check. Dating show with a twist? Check. Game show with gay twist? Check. Makeover show with a twist? Check! Quibi has got it all and E! News has your first look at Dishmantled, Singled Out, Gayme Show! and Fashion's a Drag.
From the people that brought you Chopped comes Dishmantled, a new cooking competition series hosted by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt scene-stealer Tituss Burgess. Each episode begins with a cannon blasting a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They then have to user their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and race to recreate it. Guest judges include Burgess' Kimmy Schmidt costar Jane Krakowski, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Schitt's Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy.
Singled Out, the fan-favorite MTV reality dating show from the 1990s, is back with a modern makeover and hosts Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster.
"I am thrilled to be hosting Singled Out" Palmer said in a statement. "To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting. Can't wait for you guys to see what we have in store!"
Then there's Gayme Show!, hosted by comedians Matt Robers and Dave Mizzoni. The series is described as a "comedic competition show that uplifts and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its allies." Each episode features two straight contestants paired with celebrity partners as they go head-to-head in physical, mental and emotional challenges.
Fashion's a Drag has model/actress William Bell and supermodel Denise Bidot hang with their closest drag queen friends to break down what the most popular stars are wearing as well as what's happening in the world of fashion.
See the first look at Singled Out, Dishmantled, Gayme Show! and Fashion's a Drag below. All four shows launch on April 6 when Quibi goes live.
Guest judges include Wolfgang Puck, Jane Krakowski, Antoni Porowski, Rachel Dratch, Dany Levy, Roy Choi and more.
Can you tell what this dish is?
The cooking contestants have to recreate the dish that explodes all over them.
Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni are the hosts for the new game show.
Each episode of Gayme Show! sees a straight contestant paired up with celebrity for various challenges.
Ilana Glazer, D'Arcy Carden, Trixie Mattel, Jon Lovett, Nicole Byer, Rachel Bloom and Guy Branum are among the celebrity players.
The straight contestants battle to be crowned "Queen of the Straights."
Fashion's a Drag will spill all the tea on the latest in the world of clothing design.
The new version of the show includes a social media aspect.
The new Singled Out will feature all genders and preferences.
The new Singled Out has been updated for the online dating times.
Joel Kim Booster previously starred in NBC's Sunnyside.
Singled Out joins Keke Palmer's growing list of credits that already includes hosting GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke.
Quibi is a new streaming platform with content designed for on-the-go mobile consumption. Episodes are 10 minutes or less. The platform plans to release 175 original shows in its first year live.
