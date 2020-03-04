Riverdale Reveals the Truth About Jughead

Surprise! Jughead's not dead after all!

Despite all of the evidence that he was dead, we're not the least bit surprised to be announcing that Jughead Jones is alive and well, hiding out in the bunker in an effort to convince the Stonewall preppies that he is actually dead, so that they'll crack and reveal the plan they had to kill him and pin it all on Betty.

Apparently, the beanie cushioned the blow from the rock, so it didn't work when they tried to kill him. And everybody was in on the coverup, including FP, Mary, Jellybean, the coroner, Charles, and eventually even Alice.

Jughead's charade continues as the whole gang tries to figure out what the hell is going on at Stonewall, which we know is all being lead by the maniacal Donna. Though at the very end of the episode, the group learned that Donna isn't actually Donna, and it gave Jughead a great idea about how to take down his Stonewall enemies.