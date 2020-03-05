Your Favorite The Office Stars Are Playing Scrabble for a Good Cause

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Angela Kinsey, Rainn Wilson

Jim Spellman/WireImage

It's time to pull out the popcorn and your dictionary, because a Scrabble battle is brewing. 

Starting today, a slew of celebrities will go up against one another on Scrabble's newly launched app Scrabble Go, which is free to download on iOS and Android. The games, aptly titled Battle of the Boards, are not just for fun though. When the stars finish their games, their total score will determine the amount of money Scopely donates to a charity of the individual's choice. And, last but not least, the competitors with the highest overall score will receive extra money to donate to their respective charities. A-listers participating in the Battle of the Boards include: Mayim Bialik vs. Melissa Rauch, Jonathan Van Ness vs. Antoni Porowski, Whitney Cummings vs. David Spade, Alex Morgan vs. Megan Rapinoe, Rainn Wilson vs. Angela Kinsey, and Tracee Ellis Ross vs. Yara Shahidi

The first duo to go up against one another on Scrabble® GO's Battle of the Boards is none other than The Office's onscreen lovers Angela Kinsey and Rainn Wilson. 

Watch

Kate Flannery Spills on Crazy The Office Fandom

Angela tells E! News she's extremely excited to face-off against her good friend, although she's not sure he knows what he signed up for. "There's nothing more satisfying than winning a hard-fought game of Scrabble," she shares. "I'm taking on my dear friend Rainn in Scrabble® GO's Battle of the Boards, and I feel a little guilty knowing how badly I'm going to beat him. Now that we can play authentic Scrabble on mobile, wherever and whenever we want, I hope our friendship survives the smackdown!"

But Rainn's also pretty convinced he'll come out of the battle as the winner, too. He says, "Scrabble has long been the ultimate battle of vocabulary, strategy, and nerves among friends and family. I know I have what it takes to keep my cool and out-spell Angela in the Scrabble® GO Battle of the Boards. Since we can play Scrabble on our phones, wherever we are, the competition is going to be fiercer than ever!"

Fans can see the results of their games as the celebrities share their progress on social media over the course of the month. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News Tuesday - Saturday at 7am in the UK only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Office , Rainn Wilson , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.