March 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager, & More

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., Mar. 5, 2020 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: March 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Spring break offers valuable reading time, but which book should you pack in your carry-on this year to enjoy by the pool or beach? Some of our favorite celebs have shared their current reads with you for inspiration on Instagram.

From Reese Witherspoon to Jenna Bush Hager to Emma Roberts, find out what books the stars are devouring in March 2020 below, plus find out where to pick up a copy of their recommendations. 

Read

February 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey & More

The Jetsetters by Amanda Eyre Ward

Reese Witherspoon's book club pick for March is The Jetsetters by Amanda Eyre Ward. "I love the sense of adventure in this story—it's about a disconnected family that reunites on a cruise ship traveling through Europe," she says on Instagram. "If you're packing for spring break, be sure to include a copy of this fun read and follow along at @reesesbookclub!"

E-Comm: March 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks
$20 Amazon $22 Barnes & Noble $20 Target
Writers & Lovers by Lily King

Jenna Bush Hager is reading Writers & Lovers by Lily King with her book club. "This coming-of-age story grapples with themes of identity, grief, ambition, and love," she shares on Instagram. It's about a young woman longing to live a creative life after her mother's death and going through a breakup. 

E-Comm: March 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks
$17 Amazon $22 Barnes & Noble $19 Target
The Hare with Amber Eyes: A Hidden Inheritance by Edmund de Waal

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck also has a book club, in which he recommends The Hare with Amber Eyes: A Hidden Inheritance by Edmund de Waal for what he calls "veteran" readers, and How to Train Your Dragon by Cressida Cowell for "rookie" readers. The Hare with Amber Eyes is a memoir by world-famous ceramicist de Waal, who inherited a collection of Japanese wood and ivory carvings. This memoir is about his journey to learn about these carvings. 

E-Comm: March 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks
$16 Amazon $17 Barnes & Noble $27 Target
Salt Slow by Julia Armfield

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine may not have a book club, but she definitely has a recommendation for you. It's Salt Slow by Julia Armfield—a book including short stories about women's experiences today. "I loved this short story collection so much," she says on Instagram, sharing a snippet from the book. 

E-Comm: March 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks
$14 Amazon $22 Barnes & Noble $14 Target
These Ghosts Are Family by Maisy Card

Emma Roberts and film producer Karah Preiss have a book club called Belletrist, whose March pick is These Ghosts Are Family by Maisy Card. "This is a beautiful book of vignettes about the complex lives of one Jamaican family through the decades," Preiss explains on Instagram. "It is a must, must read."

E-Comm: March 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks
$17 Amazon $23 Barnes & Noble $17 Target

Want more recommendations? These are the celeb book club picks from January 2020, as well as those from December 2019

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.