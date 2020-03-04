How Jennifer Garner Helped Save Ben Affleck's New Movie The Way Back

Ben Affleck's alcoholic relapse almost lost him his role in the new film The Way Back. Then ex-wife Jennifer Garner stepped in.

In October, the actor fell off the wagon. Footage of him looking intoxicated outside a Halloween party went viral. Affleck, who almost undergone three rehab stints over the past 17 years, again sought treatment. He has spoken about his recovery in press interviews for The Way Back, in which he plays a former basketball star and former alcoholic who hopes for a comeback with his new job as a basketball coach.

"Just as we started prepping the movie, Ben fell off the wagon," director Gavin O'Connor told 34th Street magazine in a recent interview. "So he ended up going to rehab, and I didn't know if the movie was over. The studio certainly thought the movie was over. His ex–wife Jennifer Garner called me up, and told me that when he went to rehab, he took a basketball with him. She said, 'Gavin, he's asking you, please don't pull the plug on the movie, he really wants to do this.'"