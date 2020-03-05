Try These One-of-a-Kind Airbnb Stays and Experiences!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Everyone knows the usual Spring Break beach locales...so why not try a different kind of adventure on your vacay?

Airbnb has lots of unique stays and experiences that'll make all your friends jealous. You won't find any typical hotels here. From a music tour by a DJ in Cuba and a chocolate-themed adventure in Costa Rica to a giant elephant by the New Jersey shore and a dome in a famous desert, the world is very much your oyster. There's so much to discover, like an actual house shaped like a seashell in Mexico. So why not start now?

Begin the ultimate journey below! Your one-of-a-kind vacation awaits you.