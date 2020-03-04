Why Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Don't Lie to Their Kids

Whether it's Santa Claus or the sex talk, Kristen Bell doesn't lie to her kids.

The Frozen II star is a proud mom to two daughters with husband Dax Shepard—6-year-old Lincoln and 5-year-old Delta. And, as she explained in an upcoming interview for the Motherly Podcast's season three launch on Thursday, hosted by Elizabeth Tenety, there's a reason those little ones know Santa is not real.

"I was told by a mom that I really respect, 'Don't ever let, especially a daughter, look at you when they're 11 years old and be able to think, What else have you lied about?'" Bell said she took the advice seriously and realistically, so when one of her daughters, then just over 3 years old, raised some questions about the holiday figure, Bell came clean.

"She said, 'You know, something stinks about this whole Santa thing because if a flight to Europe takes that long, how can he make it back?' And my husband and I looked at each other and I immediately thought, 'Am I going to look at this little girl and tell her to stop the instinct in her body that tells her when something's wrong and to ask questions? Or am I going to reward this behavior of critical thinking?'" she explained in the interview.