Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Says He's 9 Months Sober

James Kennedy has opened up about his sobriety.

The Vanderpump Rules star gave an update on his health and his relationship with Raquel Leviss while on Tuesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live. On the episode, a clip was played that showed James and Raquel arguing about his drinking. After watching the clip, James explained how he's changed since becoming sober.

"I think because of all the drinking I was doing and stuff, I was really hiding away from my true emotions," James said. "And just blaming whatever I wanted to get out the easy way, do you know what I mean?"

WWHL host Andy Cohen then asked James, "Can you tell us now the changes that that spurred on?"

That's when James shared that he's about to hit nine months sober.

"I'm going on to nine months sober," he said as the audience cheered. "I haven't had a drink in nearly nine months."