Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek Celebrates Defying Cancer Battle Odds With Emotional Speech to Viewers

Alex Trebek is defying the odds. The longtime Jeopardy! host took to social media to give viewers an update on his battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek announced his diagnosis with the aggressive disease in March 2019. He took the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis to share his thoughts on beating the odds, as well as his hopes for the future.

"Hi everyone. If you've got a minute, I'd like to bring you up to date on my health situation. The one-year survival rate for stage four pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent. I'm very happy to report I've just reached that marker," he said.

Then Trebek went into detail about the toll his treatments have taken on him and the bouts of depression he battled while undergoing chemo.