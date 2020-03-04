Kate Middleton Recycles a Stylish Look From Her and Prince William's Early Romance Days

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It's a royal déjà vu all over all again!

Kate Middleton, who, unlike many celebs, has no problem re-wearing outfits, just brought back a stylish look she sported more than a decade ago, when she and Prince William were dating.

The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge wore a chic cream double-breasted Reiss midi flared "Olivia" coat with black buttons while visiting the youth mental health charity Jigsaw in Temple Bar in Dublin with her now-husband, 37, on Wednesday. The two are on a royal tour of Ireland.

Kate was first photographed wearing the coat while joining William at his cousin Peter Phillips' 30th birthday party in 2007. She also wore it again several times over the years, including at her own 26th birthday bash and at William's Royal Air Force graduation ceremony in 2008—which marked one of her highest profile appearances with the prince at the time.

The most recent sighting of Kate wearing the coat until Wednesday was in 2010, when she sported it while being given a private tour of Westminster Abbey ahead of her and William's royal wedding at the church.

Kate and William, the second in line to the British throne, met in 2001 when they were students at the University of St Andrews and are thought to have begun dating two years later.

They split briefly in 2007 before reconciling later that year. The two got engaged in late 2010 and married in April 2011.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William

POOL/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Kate and William are parents to sons Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 1 and 1/2, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 4.

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Royals , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
