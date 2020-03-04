You Need to Hear Niall Horan and Fletcher's Cover of Taylor Swift's "Lover"

You've never heard Taylor Swift's "Lover" sung like this before.

Niall Horan and Fletcher released a cover of the 30-year-old singer's hit via Spotify on Wednesday.

"Always love being asked to get involved in the Spotify Singles sessions," the One Direction member wrote in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "It's nice to get out of the comfort zone and try something different. When it came to deciding what song I was going to do, there was only one option for me. 'Lover' is one of my favorite songs I've heard in a long time and Taylor is a good friend. Let's hope she likes it."

It looks like the rendition got the 10-time Grammy winner's stamp of approval.

"This is absolutely STUNNING," the "Shake It Off" star wrote via Instagram Stories. "@NiallHoran & @FindingXFletcher Love you guys."

This wasn't the first time the tune was performed as a duet. As fans will recall, Swift and Shawn Mendes released a remix back in November. Horan and Fletcher also aren't the first celebs to give the song a new twist. Keith Urban also performed "Lover" during one of his concerts in August.