Meet the Judges & Hosts for The Funny Dance Show!

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 6:00 AM
As we previously reported, a hilarious new dance competition show is heading to E! (premiering Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 10:30 p.m.) The Funny Dance Show tasks your favorite comedians to learn choreographed numbers in the hopes of winning $10,000 for their charity of choice.
This new dance competition is based off hosts Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet's live show developed at The World Famous Comedy Store. Each week, two teams of comedians will work with professional choreographers and backup dancers in order to participate in judged dance-offs.
While Marino and Heaslet oversee (and comment) on the contestants' progress, judges Loni Love, Allison Holker and Justin Martindale will later score the dance-offs.
The Funny Dance Show will showcase what happens when the funniest names in the business try their hands at dance. Thus, with the premiere just around the corner, we feel it's only right to take a closer at the judges and hosts.
Judge
Allison Holker is living her dream. As an Emmy nominated choreographer, pro dancer and on-air personality—she gets to fulfill her passion every day through her love of dance—and with her family. She is currently working with her husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss as co-host for Disney's Fairytale Weddings, and will soon be seen as one of the main judges on E!'s Funny Dance Show. If this wasn't enough, she can also be seen on FOX's Flirty Dancing.
Holker first burst onto the scene when she competed in season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance. Her skill and popularity led to an invitation to return as an All-Star in season 7, where she met fellow dancer tWitch. They got married in December 2013. She continued as an All-Star for several years.
These are only a few of her many credits as a dancer, choreographer and entertainer. Holker makes her home in Los Angeles with her daughter Weslie, son Maddox, new baby daughter Zaia and her husband. In 2015, Holker was nominated for a Teen Choice Award as Choice Dancer of the Year.
Judge
Loni Love is currently a co-host of The Real, the one-hour daily talk show on Fox stations. Most recently, The Real has received a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for Best Talk show, as well as Loni and her co-hosts receiving the nomination for Best Talk Show Hosts. The show was nominated for four Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show, and won the Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts. The Real also won a 2018 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series.
In the ten plus years since she began doing comedy full time, Loni has found her niche on The Real, as well as the recurring guest DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Loni also currently co-hosts the GRACIE Award-winning radio show Café Mocha with rapper YoYo. You can catch the nationally syndicated show on over 40 stations, including SiriusXM Channel 141.
Author, popular stand up comedienne, theater actor, film star, television host, roving reporter and part time aunt—Loni Love has no plans to slow down.
Judge
Justin Martindale is an actor/comedian from Los Angeles who has the distinct honor of being the last hand-chosen paid regular by Comedy Store owner and godmother Mitzi Shore.
Justin has also been seen as a guest on MTV's Acting Out, E!'s Live From E!, @Midnight on Comedy Central, as well as the POP series Hollywood Darlings.
Justin was the co-creator of the hit Funny or Die web series Not Looking (2014) which received high acclaim by Slate, The Advocate, and Huffington Post after being screened in the OutFest Film Festival. Justin wrote for the legendary Joan Rivers on Fashion Police, the syndicated game show Funny You Should Ask and Food Network's Cupcake/Cake Wars. He's performed with Atlantis cruises and resorts and can also be heard on such podcasts as The Joe Rogan Experience with Joe Rogan, The Jim Jefferies Podcast and many more.
Host
Heidi Heaslet is an inimitable and vibrant personality with a diverse and highly-engaged following. As a successful entertainer, comedian, host and actor, her authentic and fresh voice has been seen throughout notable comedy venues, television, film and digital. Heidi has been an active personality and comedian on All Def Digital, and was a series regular on Direct TV's short-form series #Millennials, and recently appeared in the feature film Big Bear on Netflix.
Heidi is an executive producer for The Funny Dance Show premiering on E! Heidi will co-host the series, which is based off of a successful live show she co-developed and has been running since 2017 at the The World Famous Comedy Store.
A California native, Heidi resides in Los Angeles and can be followed at @theredheadheidi.
Host
Justine Marino is a comedian, actor, writer and producer who realized her love for comedy at The Groundlings School shortly after moving to Los Angeles. She started doing stand up while working as a tour guide at Universal Studios, and soon began opening for Jon Lovitz, Bo Burnham and Joel McHale. Justine quickly caught the eye of Jenny McCarthy, and was cast in the stand up special Jenny McCarthy's Dirty, Sexy, Funny, which streamed on Netflix.
In 2014 Justine was selected as a New Face of Comedy at Montreal's prestigious Just For Laughs Festival and has been seen on NBC, Comedy Central and MTV. Justine also hosted and executive produced The Funny Dance Show for E!, which is based on the successful live show she created at The World Famous Comedy Store. She currently works on The Soup.
