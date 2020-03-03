All the Details on Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Baby Shopping Spree

The parents-to-be are getting ready to welcome their little bundle of joy.

In February, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Sophie Turner was pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas"The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," one source shared with JustJared.

Now, the two were spotted getting ready for the arrival of their first child as they shopped earlier this week for baby clothes in Studio City, Calif. The two stars were seen entering a baby store on Monday afternoon and according to a source, they picked up a few items.

"Sophie and Joe picked up several boy toys such as action figures, boy pilot and NASA costumes and Sophie was saying how cute everything was," the source said. "It seemed like they were only interested in male items."

Despite shopping for baby clothes and toys, the pair has yet to confirm the Game of Throne star's pregnancy or the gender of their baby.