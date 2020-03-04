Why Dierks Bentley Is Letting Hot Country Knights Have Their "Big Moment"

Dierks Bentley is ready to light Hot Country Knights on fire!

After making more than a few appearances on Dierks' tours over the years, the "top selling ‘90s cover band in the history of the world" is ready to take a giant step. Oh yes, they're preparing for a massive tour and the release of a brand-new album titled The K Is Silent.

"It has been a big year for them. They've kind of been following us around the past couple of years and I can't get rid of them. They're like a stray dog that always sticks around. I decided to lean in and make an album with these guys and give them a chance to break out of their little bubble," Dierks shared with E! News exclusively before the track list and album cover reveal. "It's kind of a charity act. I took them on and helped write this record and produce it and it just kind of snowballed."

Snowballed into a big hit. The band, which includes Dierks' alter-ego Doug Douglason, already has a hit on their hands thanks to a Travis Tritt collaboration called "Pick Her Up."

In fact, Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen appeared in the music video that has already received close to 700,000 views on YouTube.