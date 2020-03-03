Kate Middleton Dips Into Princess Beatrice's Royal Wardrobe for Ireland Trip

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Mar. 3, 2020 3:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice

Getty Images

Kate Middleton is thinking green on her trip to Ireland with Prince William.

Not only is the Duchess of Cambridge sporting a green dress, but she's being pretty eco-friendly with it too. As the fashion industry grapples with the challenge of being more environmentally conscious, Catherine is proving that there are different ways to soften the blow to the environment and the wallet. She's doing exactly that by going into Princess Beatrice's closet and borrowing a dress designed by The Vampire's Wife. 

The Duchess sported the dress while visiting a bar where she elegantly sipped on a pint of Guinness. 

Princess Beatrice previously wore the shimmery emerald green midi gown to Ellie Goulding's wedding, as well as a dinner date with fiance Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi

Of course, the women used different accessories. Kate opted to keep things simple with matching green pumps, statement earrings and a gold clutch.

It appears to be the first time the two Royals have swapped outfits, but perhaps the women will make this a new routine as they continue to participate in varying engagements. 

Watch

Camila Cabello Meets With Kate Middleton & Prince William

Over the years, Middleton's become quite savvy when it comes to recycling items from her closet. At the BAFTAs this year, she donned a white Alexander McQueen gown she previously wore during a 2012 royal tour of Singapore, Malaysia and the Solomon Islands. 

Even so, the Duchess consistently finds ways to make a dress look new and exciting. For example, she's altered an Alexander McQueen gown, changing it from being off-the-shoulder to a capped-sleeve. 

Meghan Markle's also known to wear items from her closet on numerous occasions. From blazers to dresses, the Duchess of Sussex has proven that even outfits from two years ago can be given a new breath of life. 

She and Prince Harry continue to dedicate time and resources into being more sustainable, with the pair creating a new organization focused on transforming "the future of travel into a more sustainable one that supports and protects destinations and local communities for decades to come."

That means Harry, Meghan and Archie Harrison will likely be flying commercial when they reunite with the rest of the Royal Family on March 9. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , Celebrities , Royals , Princess Beatrice
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.