See Hollywood Hit the Polls During 2020 Presidential Primary Election

Stars—they're just like us!

Across the country people are being joined by celebrities as they wait to vote for 2020 Presidential hopefuls at their respective polling places. Today, celebrities from California, Tennessee and 12 other states will be submitting their ballot, hence the reason why this date is named Super Tuesday. 

The results of today's vote will largely determine who will be the Democratic Party's nominee. Joe BidenBernie SandersElizabeth WarrenMichael Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard are still in the running, having beat out over a dozen other candidates in the past year. 

As for the Republican Party, there's current President Donald Trumpand William F. Weld, although the former has all-but secured his spot on the ticket since he's the incumbent. 

With November looming in the distance, celebs are doing their civic duty and heading to the polls. To see which celebrities are rocking their "I Voted" stickers, check out the gallery below!

Camilla Luddington, 2020 Election

Instagram

Camilla Luddington

Molly Sims, 2020 Election

Instagram

Molly Sims

Ricki Lake, 2020 Election

Instagram

Ricki Lake

Gus Kenworthy, 2020 Election

Instagram

Gus Kenworthy

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 2020 Election

Instagram

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jenny Slate, 2020 Election

Instagram

Jenny Slate

Nicole Richie

Instagram

Nicole Richie

Melissa Benoist, 2020 Election

instagram

Melissa Benoist

Ava Phillippe, 2020 Election

Instagram

Ava Phillippe

Emily Ratajkowski, 2020 Election

Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

Steve Kazee, 2020 Election

Instagram

Steve Kazee

2020 Election, Jessica Biel

Instagram

Jessica Biel

Tina Knowles, 2020 elections

Instagram

Tina Knowles

