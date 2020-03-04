Where You've Seen Food Network's Tournament of Champions All-Star Chefs Before

There's a new level of competition coming to Food Network.

On Wednesday, March 4, the network that brought us Chopped, Guy's Grocery Games and a seemingly never-ending array of baking championships will give foodies a March Madness all their own with the premiere of Tournament of Champions.

The five-part tournament will pit 16 of the nation's most celebrated chef—nominated on social media last fall by fans after host and executive producer Guy Fieri asked for input on who deserved to fight it out in an East Coast vs. West Coast tournament—into head-to-head, single elimination bracket-style competition, where a randomizer machine determines the protein, produce, equipment, cooking style and time for each of the cook-offs.

"The NFL has the Super Bowl, MLB has the World Series, NBA has The Finals. And now Food Network has Tournament of Champions - the ultimate culinary championship to establish once and for all, who rules America's kitchen," Fieri said in a press release when the show was announced in January.