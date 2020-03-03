Kylie Jenner's Trip to the Bahamas Was Even More Luxurious Than Fans First Thought

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 3, 2020 12:39 PM
On an island in the sun, Kylie Jenner and her friends are going to have some serious fun.
While we've seen the photos on Instagram from the ocean blue water and the Snapchats by the pool, E! News is learning more about this epic girls' trip.
The group including Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Amber Asaly and Yris Palmer stayed at the brand-new Villa Rosalita on Harbour Island for several days. The six-bedroom, 7.5 bath home sits steps away from the sandy beaches of the Bahamas and includes a giant pool where the ladies soaked up the sun.
"Kylie brought Stormi Webster along on the trip and they had a lot of fun playing on the pink sand beaches, having picnics and swimming in the pool. They stayed on property and had everything brought to them," a source shared with E! News. "The house was pre-stocked for their arrival with all kinds of food and drinks to snack on and cook meals."
We're told the ladies enjoying mini photoshoots, spent one day on a yacht cruising around the bay. And yes, there was plenty of time for R&R.
"Kylie hosted her friends and they all had an incredible time," our source added. "Kylie took Stormi on a golf cart ride which she loved. It was a trip to relax and enjoy a little vacation with the girls and they all had a great time."
With the crew back home in Los Angeles, we're taking a look back at some of the best moments from the trip in our gallery below. As an added bonus, you can get a sneak peek into the accommodations. Warning: You may want to get away.
Airbnb
For this fabulous trip, Kylie Jenner and her friends stayed in the luxurious Villa Rosalita. The brand new, 6-bedroom estate has stunning views from every room.
Airbnb
Every room is nearly steps away from a pool or a beach. If this isn't paradise, we don't know what is?!
"you and me," the beauty mogul writes of her special moment with her 2-year-old tot.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
The 22-year-old star shows off her fashionable black sunglasses and fresh-faced skin.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
The reality TV personality lounges around the pool with her BFF, Stassie Baby.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie strikes a pose with her gal pal, as they jam out to Rosalía's music in the background.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
As the E! star put it, "saturday's are for the girls."
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
The Kylie Cosmetics founder shows off her amazing view during her trip.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Jenner puts her dancing skills on display as she listens to Rosalía's music.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
