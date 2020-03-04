Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Mar. 4, 2020 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

St. Patrick's Day is on Tuesday, March 17 this year. That means it's time to sport an outfit to work that will make your coworkers green with envy, as well as shamrocking something emerald when you grab a pint with pals afterward. 

Below, you'll find all the green tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories you should wear on St. Patrick's Day. But just maybe not all at once—sometimes less is more, you know? These pieces will match perfectly with your shamrock accessories, and there's something for every climate here, too. Plus, these pieces will guarantee that you won't get pinched—phew! As it turns out, it is easy being green on St. Patrick's Day.

Read

Last-Minute St. Patrick's Day Party Favors

Ella Sandal

These strappy sandals are chic any day of the year. Their two-inch block heel is the perfect height for a casual St. Patrick's Day get-together or for work. 

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day
$218 Reformation
You Gotta V Yourself Plus Wrap Dress

Cinch your waist with this festive green wrap dress available in plus sizes. It's a perfect in-between style that's not too casual or too dressy. 

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day
$53
$29 Nasty Gal
Gilmore Dress

If you live in a warmer climate, you need this floral print midi dress that's fresh for spring. Its square neckline and side slit are super flattering. 

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day
$158 Reformation
Ted Baker Drytaa Belted Short Coat

And alternately, if it's still chilly where you live, this mint Ted Baker coat is beautiful not only on St. Patrick's Day. What makes it special is its attention to detail, such as with its hardware accents and stand collar. 

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day
$489 Bloomingdale's
Maya Dress

This simple emerald fit-and-flare dress is perfect for pepping up with gold accessories. We think its mock neckline is especially chic. 

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day
$98 Reformation
Sam Edelman Hazel Pointy Toe Pump

Make a statement with this pointy-toe pump fit for spring. Its light green shade is bold, but we know you can pull it off. Just pair it with a simple outfit. We especially love the stripe accent on the sole. 

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day
$130 Nordstrom
Plus Rib Wrap Cap Sleeve Peplum Top

Match this plus-size wrap top with denim and some heels for a simple outfit you can't go wrong with. Its peplum style and cap sleeves add a girly touch.

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day
$20
$10 Boohoo
Intimately FP Miss Dazie Bralette

Allow this daisy crochet bralette to peek out from under your shirt during a night out. Its criss-cross straps and a smocked back are super cute.

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day
$38 Nordstrom
Rosebud Top

This wrap top transitions perfectly from a day at the office to a night out. We love its slightly puffed shoulders and side tie. 

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day
$58 Reformation
Leith Tie Waist Utility Pants

These straight-leg utility pants are super comfortable to wear to the office. Their waist tie is a flattering touch. 

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day
$59 Nordstrom
Ted Baker Harrlee Long Tassel Saddle Shoulder Bag

St. Patrick's Day is the perfect opportunity to carry a green bag, but you'll want to keep this cross-body one long after. Made of suede and grained leather, it's a practical mid-size purse and has a pretty tassel. 

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day
$269 Nordstrom
7 For All Mankind Waist Tie Paperbag Skinny Jeans

Paperbag jeans make your waist look tiny, and this green option is no exception. Tuck in a shirt to go for a casual St. Patrick's day look.

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day
$80 Nordstrom Rack
H&M+ Pull-On Pants

Dress subtly festive at the office in these plus size, khaki-green plaid pants. They're ankle length and comfy, made of soft jersey and with an elasticized waistband. 

E-Comm: Chic Green Looks for St. Patrick's Day
$25 H&M

If you're on the hunt for more spring clothes, check out these super chic maxi dresses and this $30 pleated midi skirt that has rave reviews on Amazon

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Shoes
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.