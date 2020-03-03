Justin Timberlake Throws Jessica Biel a Pajama Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Jessica Biel!

The Limetown actress turns 38 today, and her husband Justin Timberlake celebrated by throwing his leading lady a birthday party.

"Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. Thank you @justintimberlake for throwing my kinda party," Biel wrote alongside a series of adorable pics with Timberlake, and a delicious cake. "And thanks to all of you for the bday wishes!"

Timberlake commented on Biel's post, "I LOVE YOU!!! Happy Bday, you beautiful, loving, caring, wonderful [fox] of a mom and wife!!!"

JT also took to his own Instagram to post a message to Biel.

"Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life... A new adventure every day and a treasure to me. I can't wait to share many more of these with you," Timberlake wrote. "Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you. HUZ."